A 53-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl at an Orange County Public Library, authorities announced on Sunday.

The assault occurred on the evening of Mar. 21 at the Heritage Park Regional Branch library, located 14361 Yale Avenue, in Irvine, according to an Irvine Police Department news release.

Police said the suspect, identified as Christopher Eduard, approached the 9-year-old victim, who was at the library with her mother, while she was in the children’s section.

“He engaged the victim by asking her to help him film a video,” the release stated. “Eduard gave the victim his cell phone and held cue cards for her to read aloud. During the incident, Eduard exposed himself and assaulted the 9-year-old.”

Detectives accessed surveillance video in the area and were able to locate a vehicle associated with the 53-year-old. After additional follow-up, detectives were able to identify Eduard and arrest him near his home in Los Angeles on Mar. 24.

“During the execution of a search warrant, evidence was located linking him to the crime,” the release noted.

Los Angeles resident Christopher Eduard, 53, arrested on Mar. 24, 2023, for the alleged sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl at an Orange County library. (Irvine Police Department)

Officials believe Eduard may be responsible for other crimes. He is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He drives a green 2019 Kia Soul.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s connection to other incidents is urged to contact Detective Nate Ridlon at nridlon@cityofirvine.org.