An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga.

At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, a clerk at 76 Gas Station, 10075 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor of the business, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

No shooter was found in the area that night, but at about 5 p.m. Monday, the SBSD SWAT team arrested Royell Richard in the 1700 block of West Century Boulevard in Los Angeles.

It remains unknown how police linked Richard to the shooting or what motivated the attack.

Richard, 18, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center for attempted murder and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. He is due to appear in Rancho Superior Court Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-477-2800.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-76-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.