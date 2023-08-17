A Los Angeles man charged with damaging and stealing government property during the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks remains at large and wanted by the FBI.

The suspect was identified as Paul Belosic, 45, from the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of L.A., according to the Department of Justice.

In the days leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021 attacks, Belosic had traveled from California to Washington, D.C. with the alleged intent to disrupt a joint Congress session to count and certify electoral votes related to the presidential election.

As rioters descended upon the Capitol, Belosic joined others in the tunnel on the Lower West Terrace to try and gain access to the building. Belosic ultimately entered through a broken window, officials said. Once inside, he allegedly damaged and stole government property.

Belosic was charged alongside two other suspects including Daniel Joseph “DJ” Rodriguez and Edward Badalian.

Rodriguez was previously sentenced to 151 months in prison for his role and Badalian is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of three charges following a bench trial.

Belosic is charged with multiple felony offenses including:

-Conspiracy to commit an offense against the United States

-Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, tampering with documents or proceedings

-Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder

In addition to the felonies, Belosic is charged with several misdemeanors including theft of government property, destruction of government property, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

“In the 31 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,106 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement,” authorities said.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Los Angeles and Washington Field Offices alongside the Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police.

Anyone with information on Belosic’s whereabouts or other tips can call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.