Los Angeles Mayor-elect Karen Bass is preparing to take office this weekend amid growing concerns over the city’s homeless crisis.

The inauguration for the first woman to be elected mayor of Los Angeles will be held Sunday.

Bass’ inauguration ceremony was moved indoors to the Microsoft Theater due to weather concerns. Forecasters are calling for a chance of rain downtown Sunday.

The Microsoft Theater seats more than 7,000 people and doors are slated to open at 11 a.m.

The ceremony is free and open to the public but attendees must register online at mobilize.us/karenbass.

Bass is expected to be sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris, who endorsed Bass during her campaign.

The new mayor has said her top priority will be tackling homelessness in Los Angeles.

Even before she takes office, the clearing out of a large homeless encampment downtown at 1st and Spring streets has raised eyebrows.

The unhoused were moved in vans Thursday to the L.A. Grand Hotel, which is being used as a temporary homeless facility until Jan. 31, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Several people told the Times that the relocation was ordered because Bass originally planned to hold her inauguration ceremony outside City Hall.

With more than 40,000 unhoused in Los Angeles, current Mayor Eric Garcetti has spent much of his own time dealing with the issue.

“In five years we have set in motion more housing than in the last 30 years,” Garcetti said recently in defense of his tenure.

“A lot of people don’t understand it’s the county that has the mental health department. It’s the state and county that have the child welfare system. The prisons aren’t run by the city. We get kind of all of those things dumped on us,” Garcetti added.

Monday will be Bass’ first full day as Los Angeles Mayor.