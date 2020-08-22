Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti to hold COVID-19 briefing

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was expected to hold a briefing at 5:15 p.m. Friday regarding the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The briefing comes after the mayor authorized a utility shut off at a Hollywood Hills home Wednesday that police say held parties in violation of public health orders. Garcetti had said earlier this month that the city would be allowed to shut off L.A. Department of Water and Power services at houses, businesses and other venues hosting large gatherings during the pandemic.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases throughout L.A. County reached 229,054 Friday, with a total of 5,491 deaths, public health officials said.

Last week, the mayor said the city has convened a national group of medical experts, bioscience firms and government leaders to accelerate research into rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests. It will likely be several weeks or months before at-home testing can take place, but Garcetti said it would dramatically ramp up the city’s testing capacity.

“We’ve done 1.1 million tests so far through city testing centers,” he said last week. “If we get this right, we could be doing as many as a million tests a week using paper strip testing, here in Los Angeles alone.”

