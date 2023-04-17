Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will deliver her first State of the City address Monday night, with plans to discuss efforts to tackle homelessness, crime, and what some describe as an urgent staffing crisis within the L.A. Police Department.

While the mayor intends to highlight key accomplishments made in her first 127 days in office, officials with the Los Angeles Police Protective League are eagerly awaiting her plans on hiring more officers.

“It’s a crisis,” Sgt. Jerretta Sandoz, Vice President of LAPPL, said. “We definitely need to change. Something needs to change.”

Sandoz and LAPPL say they will support the mayor’s plans to hire more LAPD officers but say more needs to be done to retain officers who are already on the force.

“This needs to happen ASAP,” Sandoz said. “We cannot recruit our way out of this problem. We are losing officers too fast.”

Critics of the mayor’s plan to hire more officers believe L.A. needs fewer police on the street and more community officers.

In her speech, the mayor is also expected to discuss the Inside Safe homelessness initiative, which city officials say has gotten some 1,000 unhoused individuals off the streets.

“She’ll also touch on helping SEIU 99 and LAUSD to come to an agreement to reopen schools, launching a proactive approach to repair potholes, and ensuring that record storms have led to record rainwater capture,” a news release from the mayor’s office noted.

The State of the City Address is scheduled for 5:50 p.m. with the mayor expected to speak for about 30 minutes.