Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tested has positive for coronavirus, her office said Thursday.

Bass tested positive following a routine test Wednesday night.

“The Mayor is feeling fine and will continue to work remotely as she follows public health guidelines,” officials said, adding that she is vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.

The mayor released the same statement on her official Twitter account Thursday morning.

Bass was scheduled to speak at the 42nd Lotus Festival celebration at Echo Park at 11 a.m., according to her press office.

At 7 p.m. she was set to attend the LiUNA Local 300 scholarship dinner where she was supposed to deliver remarks. Though not open to the public, Bass was also supposed to meet with Xi Boule of Sigma Pi Phi to speak on key issues facing Los Angeles, her press office said.

No further details about the mayor’s diagnosis or condition were released.