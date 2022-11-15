Karen Bass continues to expand her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles.

The latest election results posted Tuesday showed Bass expanding her lead on Rick Caruso by more than 6,000 votes.

Bass, who represents the California’s 37th Congressional District, currently holds a lead of 36,349 votes over Caruso with 68% of votes counted.

One week ago when polls closed, Caruso carried an overnight lead in the race to replace incumbent Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is termed out and is awaiting confirmation as ambassador to India.

Since then, Bass has continued to outpace Caruso, quickly closing the gap before ultimately overtaking him.

If elected, Bass would become the first woman and the second Black person to hold the position of mayor of Los Angeles.

Despite the uphill battle facing Caruso, the retail developer has not made any indication at this time that he plans to concede the race.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Alex Villanueva conceded to Robert Luna in the race to lead the nation’s largest sheriff’s department. Luna’s lead was significantly larger than Bass’s lead over Caruso.

Election officials have stressed that it could take several more days before all ballots have been counted.

Neither the Associated Press nor the Los Angeles Times have called the race in either direction.