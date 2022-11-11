Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles.

The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 4,300 votes.

Friday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 289,782 votes, a total of 50.38% of counted ballots. Caruso has so far received 285,398 votes.

Caruso carried a 12,000-vote lead into Wednesday, with about one million ballots left to be counted across Los Angeles County, but as more votes were counted through the weekday that lead began to shrink.

Both Bass and Caruso have expressed optimism about their chances of ultimately being declared winners, but the race is expected to take a few more days before a winner can be definitively projected.

So far, neither the Associated Press nor the Los Angeles Times have projected the race for either candidate.