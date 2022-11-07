A passenger waits to board a Los Angeles Metro bus in this file photo. (KTLA)

Anyone can get free Election Day rides on Los Angeles County Metro buses, trains and more to encourage people to get out and vote Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Transit Authority voted in 2019 to permanently offer free rides on federal and statewide election days to make it easier for people to travel to and from local polling places.

Vote-by-mail drop boxes can be found at the following locations:

Union Station (East Portal)

El Monte Bus Station J Line, many local bus lines (plaza area)

Harbor Freeway Station C and J Lines (park and ride area)

Harbor Gateway Transit Center J Line, many other local lines (transit plaza area)

Hollywood/Western Station B (Red) Line, (mezzanine area)

North Hollywood Station B (Red) Line, (plaza area outside portal)

Norwalk Station C Line, (plaza area)

Wilshire/Vermont Station B (Red) and D (Purple) Lines, (courtyard area)

Free rides will run from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 8 and will also include free access to Metro’s Bike Share and Metro Micro options.

More information can be found at metro.net/govote.

Metro Bike Share users will receive a free 30-minute ride with fees costing $1.75 per 30 minutes after the first half hour. Riders trying to access the deal will need to enter code 110822.

Metro Micro users will need to enter code Vote2022 for unlimited free rides in all Metro Micro zones Nov. 8.