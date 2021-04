The Los Angeles Mission is hosting a drive-through Easter dinner in downtown L.A. Friday afternoon.

Easter baskets, blankets and vegan rice packets will also be distributed at the event.

The Easter meal service begins at 11 a.m. in the rear parking lot entrance at 316 Winston St. The event will end at 3 p.m.

Sara Welch reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 2, 2021.