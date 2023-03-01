(NEXSTAR) – Los Angeles is known globally as a city where there are lots of cars (and lots of traffic). It’s not just freeways and interstates – the city has over 7,500 miles of city streets and thousands of intersections. And every year, those streets see thousands of crashes.

Which Los Angeles streets are most dangerous? Nexstar asked MoneyGeek, a personal finance site, to crunch the numbers.

They combed through 13,851 police reports on collisions that resulted in an injury or fatality between 2020 and 2022 to determine where the city’s most dangerous intersections are located. They found that 86 intersections around the city saw at least 10 crashes with an injury or death.

The most dangerous intersections, as you can see in the map below, are concentrated in one area: South Central Los Angeles. The area south of downtown, from I-10 to around I-105, is home to four of the five most dangerous intersections.

(Map courtesy of MoneyGeek)

The worst of the intersections analyzed was S. Vermont Avenue and W. Florence Avenue, where 19 crashes occurred between 2020 and 2022 that resulted in injuries.

The top five most dangerous intersections in Los Angeles, according to MoneyGeek, were:

S. Vermont Avenue and W. Florence Avenue (19 injury crashes) W. Manchester Avenue and S. Normandie Avenue (18 injury crashes) Victory Boulevard and Lindley Avenue (18 injury crashes) W. Manchester Avenue and S. Vermont Avenue (18 injury crashes) E. Manchester Avenue and Avalon Boulevard (18 injury crashes)

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) says every year, more than 200 people are killed in traffic crashes on city streets.

“In fact, traffic collisions are a leading cause of death for children in Los Angeles. Residents of underserved communities are disproportionately killed in traffic crashes,” says LADOT.

The city is on a mission to not just reduce traffic deaths, but to eliminate them entirely. It’s part of the city’s Vision Zero commitment to making the city safer for pedestrians, bicyclists, drivers and passengers.

But in the past two years, things have actually gotten worse – not better – for Los Angeles street safety. Last year, traffic deaths surpassed 300 for the first time in 20 years, reported the Los Angeles Times.

The city’s self-imposed deadline for zero traffic deaths is 2025, meaning there are just two years left to reverse course.