Los Angeles is one of the least safe cities to drive, according to a new study published by Marketwatch.

The study was released this Thursday, and shows that Los Angeles drivers are at an increased risk of being involved in a fatal crash or coming across a drunk driver.

The MarketWatch team combed through available data to determine which factors contributed to an overall sense of danger on the roadway.

Fatal crashes, DUI arrests and number of stolen cars were all taken into account during the analysis.

Based on the publicly available information compiled by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, there were 315 fatal crashes in Los Angeles in 2021 — the most recent available data set. Houston edged out L.A. with 322 crashes that year.

The bulk of deadly crashes across the country all happen within cities, rather than highways and interstates, meaning large, expansive cities like Los Angeles have more intersections and bottlenecks that can put drivers at risk of a crash.

“While travel speeds are higher, these roads also do not have intersections and have traffic moving in one direction which reduces the chance of certain conflicts,” said Joe Young, spokesperson for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

An insurance and personal injury attorney from Atlanta confirmed to Marketwatch that the most frequent collisions he sees in his business occur at urban intersections.

As for DUI arrests, Los Angeles again disappointed, finding itself with the inauspicious honor of being the worst DUI city in America. While the data isn’t perfect — Marketwatch admits that tracking municipal arrest data is tricky and researchers had to use FBI arrest statistics and cross-reference with other data — Los Angeles is still firmly in the pole position for rate of DUI arrest.

One of the most populous cities in all of America, the revelations might not be that surprising for many, including Angelenos who regularly commute to work or drive for leisure.

And all those compounding factors can end up hurting the average driver in the wallet. If you’ve ever gotten a car insurance bill from any city other than Los Angeles, you’ve definitely noticed the steep difference in price.

California has the most DUI arrests in the nation, and L.A. plays a big role. The city is massive, the population is spread out and not as dense as in other cities, and more people drive longer distances than residents in other cities — about 16,000 miles per year. Truly, L.A.’s car-centric infrastructure has proven to be both costly and deadly.

Joining Los Angeles near the top again, Houston was ranked the second-worst city for DUI arrests.

While Los Angeles avoided a triple crown in the rankings by not finishing near the top for automobile thefts, nearby Bakersfield experienced about 656 vehicle thefts per 100,000 residents in the most recent available data set. Bakersfield trailed only Albuquerque, New Mexico in the total rate of stolen vehicles.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, cities like Washington D.C., Chicago and Providence, Rhode Island fared relatively well.

The nation’s capital was among the safest cities for drivers, with the fewest DUI arrests among major metropolitans areas analyzed and the second-fewest traffic fatalities. Washington D.C. is known as having one of the most robust public transportation systems in the nation.

To minimize your health risk when driving on L.A. roads, Marketwatch recommends a few preventative measures to make sure you’re in the safest scenario when possible. That includes learning about your public transportation options, ride-hailing offerings and ensure your vehicle is in good operating condition.

The financial news and analysis website also encourages drivers to make sure they have adequate car insurance coverage.