Los Angeles, Orange counties see double-digit drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Los Angeles and Orange counties have dropped over the last week, which may be evidence that actions taken to limit the virus’ spread are working, public health officials said Sunday.

There were 1,784 confirmed coronavirus patients in L.A. County hospitals Saturday compared with 2,017 last Saturday, a drop of nearly 12%, according to the Los Angeles Times’ coronavirus tracker.

Orange County reported 19% fewer coronavirus patients in its hospitals — 554 Saturday versus 687 a week before.

“We are hopeful that collective actions taken over the past couple of weeks have allowed us to get back to the work of slowing the spread,” Barbara Ferrer, L.A. County’s public health director, said in a statement. “It is important to keep in mind that we will need to continue with all the modifications and sacrifices for weeks to come.”

