The City of Los Angeles will provide free lunches to children and teens throughout the summer, officials announced on Wednesday.

Anyone under the age of 18 will be able to pick up a free lunch at any of the 100 city parks participating in the program. The food menu will include fresh fruits, vegetables, milk, salads and occasionally deli sandwiches.

The program will run from June 13 until Aug. 4.

“Through this program, we are not only providing nutritious meals but also fostering a supportive environment where children and teenagers can thrive,” Jimmy Kim, general manager of the Department of Recreation and Parks, said in a statement.

Parents can find a list of the participating park locations and lunch pick-up times on the L.A. Parks website, by calling 818-346-2700 or by texting “Summer Meals” to 97779.

The summer lunch program will be funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and will be administered by the California Department of Education.