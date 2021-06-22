L.A. Philharmonic will return to Walt Disney Concert Hall for live performances in October

The Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown Los Angeles is seen on on April 30, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will return to the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Oct. 9 after a 19-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021/22 season was announced Tuesday by Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and executives of the LA Phil.

“Over this past year, the pandemic has isolated us from one another, and so as we celebrate our return to Walt Disney Concert Hall, we want to remember all that unites us, and all that is best in us,” Dudamel said in a statement. “This season, we will blend different musical traditions, bridge geographical borders and build new connections among cultures, communities, audiences and artists.”

More than 10 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Los Angeles County, where case rates, hospitalizations and death have plunged in what was once an epicenter of the pandemic. The daily test positivity rate Monday was just 0.7%.

Let the music play! We are beyond thrilled to announce the 2021/22 season at Walt Disney Concert Hall. 🎉 Join us—and a whole lot of our favorite soloists, composers, guest artists, and more—for this wonderful homecoming. 🎊 🎶 #LAPhilHomecoming #LAPhilhttps://t.co/7fAI4RIDSh pic.twitter.com/k9vzsW1TjR — LA Phil (@LAPhil) June 22, 2021

As we celebrate our return to Walt Disney Concert Hall for the 2021-2022 season, my dear @LAPhil and I want to remember all that unites us, and all that is best in us. This season is about coming together, and once again sharing the beauty of life with each other. pic.twitter.com/FQE5MmT9xB — Gustavo Dudamel (@GustavoDudamel) June 22, 2021