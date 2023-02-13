Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Pacific Palisades.
The incident occurred on Feb. 4, around 6 p.m. at a local beach in the 15500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, when a man approached an adult female.
“The suspect made a statement of intent, then proceeded to place his hand over the victim’s mouth while brandishing a boxcutter,” LAPD said in a news release. “The victim was able to safely escape, preventing any further assault.”
The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 20 and 30, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 150-160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect was wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat.
Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspect, additional victims and witnesses is urged to contact LAPD’s Special Assault Detectives at 213-473-0477. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.