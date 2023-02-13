A composite sketch of the attempted sex assault suspect released by police on Feb. 13, 2023 (LAPD)

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday asked for the public’s in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an attempted sexual assault in Pacific Palisades.

The incident occurred on Feb. 4, around 6 p.m. at a local beach in the 15500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, when a man approached an adult female.

“The suspect made a statement of intent, then proceeded to place his hand over the victim’s mouth while brandishing a boxcutter,” LAPD said in a news release. “The victim was able to safely escape, preventing any further assault.”

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, between the ages of 20 and 30, approximately 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 150-160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect was wearing a navy blue or black zip-up jacket with dark pants and a tan hat.

Anyone with information that could lead to the identification of the suspect, additional victims and witnesses is urged to contact LAPD’s Special Assault Detectives at 213-473-0477. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.