A Los Angeles Police Department official is under investigation after being accused of stalking a female officer while they were romantically involved.

LAPD Assistant Chief Al Labrada is accused of allegedly placing an Apple AirTag tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car to monitor her whereabouts.

Following a recent breakup, the woman said she found the AirTag inside a waterproof Pelican box in her car. The device connected to the tag traced back to Labrada’s city-issued smartphone.

She filed a report with the Ontario Police Department on Sept. 7.

“We deny all of those allegations,” said Jeremy Tissot, Labrada’s attorney. “Those are false allegations and we fully expect Mr. Labraba will be vindicated of all those allegations.”

Labrada’s cell phone was reportedly confiscated shortly after the report was filed. Besides reporting to internal affairs, the victim also allegedly filed a report with the inspector general.

Labrada joined the LAPD in 1993 and is one of three assistant chiefs who report directly to Chief Michael Moore. When Moore travels, Labrada, at times, becomes the acting chief in his place.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that an internal investigation has been reportedly launched into the matter, but no further details were released.

Labrabda’s attorney said they intend to fight back against the allegations and are considering legal action as well.

“Mr. Labrada is also considering pursuing and leaving all options open as to legal remedies including bringing action related to false and defamatory statements made against him,” Tissot said.

The LAPD released a statement saying:

“In response to the inquiry of a crime report involving the actions of Assistant Chief Labrada, the Department is aware and in communication with the involved agency. As this is a personnel matter the Department will make no further comment beyond the fact that Assistant Chief Labrada continues in his role as the Director, Office of Special Operations.”