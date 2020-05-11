Los Angeles police, fire departments see increase in COVID-19 cases

In March 2020, LAPD Lt. Jay Hom helps assemble kits consisting of an N95 mask, work gloves and nitrile gloves for field officers to protect themselves from exposure to the coronavirus. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The total number of Los Angeles Police Department personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to 108, while 27 employees of the city’s fire department have become infected, the city’s emergency operations center reported this weekend.

At the police department, 45 employees have already recovered and returned to full duty, according to a statement from the center. One employee is currently hospitalized and the remaining employees are self-isolating at home and recovering.

At the fire department, 22 employees have recovered and returned to work. Five employees are isolated and recovering at home.

The new numbers reflect the growing toll of the coronavirus on the city’s first responders.

