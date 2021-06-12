Los Angeles Police Museum celebrates grand reopening with family event

A museum dedicated to the Los Angeles Police Department celebrated its grand reopening Saturday with a family event.

“We have been closed for about over a good year now,” said Erica Arias, the museum’s executive director. “So we’re all excited to have everybody back, welcome back our community, our officers and showcase the new revitalized and work in progress of the Los Angeles Police Museum.”

The Los Angeles Police Museum, formerly known as the Los Angeles Police Historical Society, was established to showcase the history of the LAPD.

A free event is open to the public from 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the L.A. Police Museum, 6045 York Blvd. For more information about the museum, visit http://laphs.org/.

