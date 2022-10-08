Los Angeles police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a gas station with the aim of identifying more potential victims of two suspects who were recently arrested.

Clayton Randolph, 34, is under arrest on 12 charges including robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a handgun.

Shanika Davidson, 35, was booked on a robbery charge and released on bail.

Both are residents of the Wilmington area of Los Angeles, police said.

In the surveillance video, police say Randolph is seen confronting a man outside a gas station in the 5500 block of White Oak Drive on Sept. 4. A scuffle ensues, and then Randolph runs away.

The victim did not appear to be seriously injured.

During their arrest on Sept. 15, police recovered guns, jewelry, and other items connecting them to at least six robberies, Los Angeles Police said in a news release Saturday.

Anyone with information related to this or any other follow-home robbery is urged to call Robbery Homicide Division’s Detective Dara Brown at (213) 486-6840.