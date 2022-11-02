Andrew Jason Wright, 18, pictured in a photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police are searching for a missing critical teen who was last seen on Halloween night in Los Angeles.

The teenager, Andrew Jason Wright, 18, was last spotted on Oct. 31 near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue around 6 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Wright’s family says they haven’t heard from him since that night and are concerned for his safety.

Wright is described as an Asian man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, maroon vest, gray pants and black leather shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online at LAPDOnline.org.