A suspect allegedly armed with a knife was shot and killed by Los Angeles police officers Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on the 8700 block of Tobias Avenue in Panorama City.

Police officers were originally responding for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, LAPD said.

Officers arrived on scene and made contact with the suspect who LAPD officials said was armed with a knife.

Details are limited at this time, but LAPD confirmed at least one officer opened fire on the suspect who was gravely wounded and pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.