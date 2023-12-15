A Glendora woman who works as a preschool teacher has been arrested and faces child sex abuse charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old and possession of child pornography.

Sherry Bernal, 33, was arrested by officers from the West Covina Police Department on Thursday as part of an investigation alongside the Department of Homeland Security.

Bernal became the subject of an investigation after she was allegedly engaged in an “inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old male juvenile,” authorities said.

She was taken into custody and now faces possible charges for child pronography and arranging to meet a minor for the purpose of sex.

Sherry Bernal, 33, of Glendora is shown in this booking photo provided by the West Covina Police Department.

She was being held at the West Covina Police Department on $180,000 bail, but has since been released on bond, police said.

Her next court date has been set for Monday at 8:30 a.m. at Citrus Municipal Court in West Covina, jail records show.

The investigation is ongoing and the West Covina Police Department is urging anyone with information about the case to come forward. The Police Department decided to release her booking photo as part of the investigation.

Tips can be submitted online or by calling the 24-hour police hotline 626-939-8500.