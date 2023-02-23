A limited edition library card honoring the late P-22 is seen in a Los Angeles Public Library image.

The Los Angeles Public Library is honoring P-22 with a new library card.

The limited-edition card features a now-famous National Geographic photo of the late cougar roaming Griffith Park with the Hollywood sign in the background.

The library also aims to “feature the importance of natural spaces and biodiversity of wildlife in our shared habitat,” officials said on the LAPL website.

The library system teased the Wednesday unveiling of the card by posting different pieces of it on its Instagram grid.

The special-edition card is available at all LAPL branches while supplies last.

Already have an LAPL card (who can blame you, they are awesome)? Don’t fret, just visit your local library and a clerk can switch it out.

P-22 was euthanized late last year after being struck by a car near Griffith Park.

Wildlife officials had been searching for the cougar over concerns for his health and after he was implicated in two dog attacks.

The lion was believed to be 12 years old and had kidney, liver and possibly heart disease.

P-22 was tracked by the National Park Service, who called him the “Hollywood Cat,” given his territory of Griffith Park and the famous NatGeo photo.

Since his death, P-22 has been memorialized with a mural in the Fairfax District and a hike.

He even got his own memorial service at the Greek Theater, nestled in the park he used to roam.