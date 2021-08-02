Los Angeles Public Library resumes pre-pandemic hours of operations

The Los Angeles Public Library in downtown L.A. on June 15, 2017. (Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Public Library announced Monday that it has fully restored service hours at all locations across the city, bringing the hours of operation back to the pre-pandemic schedule.

The library system began a phased reopening of its branches with limited operating hours in mid-April.

While regular service hours are back, the libraries will continue to offer limited in-person services, such as browsing and checking out of materials inside the libraries, surfing the internet and mobile printing orders.

Anyone who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and use the library’s online services.

According to the L.A. Public Library’s website, face masks must be worn at all times while inside any of the library premises, regardless of vaccination status.

Disposable masks, wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for the library patrons.

To learn more about available services and hours, see here.