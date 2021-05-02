Los Angeles Public Library will begin offering limited in-person services

As part of their reopening process, the Los Angeles Public Library will be offering limited in-person services at the Central Library and 37 other branch libraries across the city beginning May 3.

The L.A. Public Library is focusing on creating a safe environment for the public as they begin their phased reopening.

The libraries will offer services that may include quick browsing, computer access, pick up of holds and mobile printing orders, checking out of materials inside libraries, and Library To Go contactless pick up service.

Anyone who may be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is asked to stay home and use the library’s online services.

According to the L.A. Public Library’s website, face masks must be worn at all times while inside any of the library premises, completely covering the nose and mouth. If anyone refuses to wear a mask they will be asked to leave.

Disposable masks, wipes, and hand sanitizer will be available for the library patrons.

The Central Library hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and the regional libraries are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 – 7:30 p.m.