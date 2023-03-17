As the looming strike of Los Angeles Unified School District employees nears, free student supervision drop-offs and meals are being offered at schools during the strike.

“Due to the anticipated lack of both teachers and school staff, it is likely we would have to close schools to students – without virtual education – until the strike ends,” said LAUSD officials.

Free student supervision will be provided at select elementary, middle and high schools from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the three-day strike from March 21-23.

Parents should check LAUSD’s live map for open locations. Sites, which also include recreation centers and parks, may be at capacity, so it’s best to check the website before dropping off students.

Families can also pick up meals for students at Grab & Go sites on Tuesday, March 21 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Six meals per student will be provided that will cover breakfast and lunch over three days, officials said.

Additionally, 18 L.A. County Recreation and Park sites will offer “Everybody Plays,” a free drop-in program with ball/park equipment for checkout and an open gym from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 21-23.

Students dropped off can spend their time completing school assignments or using the computer lab. Meals and snacks will be provided to children who participate in the program, said LAUSD.

Free on-demand tutoring is available to all students from kindergarten to 12th from Paper.co or Tutor.com.

For more information and updates, call the Family Hotline at 213-443-1300 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Students who may need a device or internet connectivity at home can submit a request form on device.lausd.net. Los Angeles Unified provides free LTE-enabled devices or home internet connectivity.

Los Angeles Unified School District union workers rally in downtown L.A. on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

A demonstrator holds up a sign outside Los Angeles City Hall before a rally announcing a possible LAUSD workers strike on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Unified School District union workers rally in downtown L.A. on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

Los Angeles Unified School District union workers rally in downtown L.A. on March 15, 2023. (KTLA)

The Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff, said its members earn about $25,000 per year on average, and they want a 30% pay raise.

United Teachers of Los Angeles, which represents about 34,000 LAUSD educators in the district, is siding with the staffers’ union and plans to honor the picket line. Teachers are also hoping for a 20% raise over two years.

LAUSD Superintendent Albert Carvalho told KTLA the district is working to avert the strike, offering a 15% increase among other benefits in its latest proposal.