The Los Angeles Rams welcomed a new member to the family this week.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Veronika Khomyn, the wife of head coach Sean McVay, gave birth to a baby boy.

Jordan John McVay was born Tuesday to the first-time parents. The birth was announced by the team in the form of a boilerplate roster transaction on the team’s social media pages.

“LA Rams Transactions: Delivered Jordan John McVay,” the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The couple gave their baby the middle name John in honor McVay’s grandfather who died nearly one year to the day of delivery.

“His original due date was, kind of eerie how things worked out, his original due date was when my grandfather passed a year ago on the 31st, which is pretty special,” McVay said during a press conference Wednesday.

McVay said his grandfather had a major influence on his life and had a special relationship with his wife. Bestowing his name on his first child “was only appropriate,” McVay said.

“His legacy lives on and I know he’s looking down smiling with what occurred yesterday.”

Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The birth of his first son comes days after the Rams suffered a heart-breaking loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in which now-former kicker Brett Maher missed two field goals and an extra point. Maher has since been released and the team signed kicker Lucas Havrisik off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad.

In the days leading up to delivery, McVay faced the possibility of having to choose between coaching his team or being there for the birth of his son.

McVay, however, wasn’t worried, telling reporters last week, “I’m not going to miss a game. My son knows better than to come during a game.”

The Super Bowl-winning coach will return to the gridiron on Sunday in a showdown with the Dallas Cowboys in Texas. We’ll see if fatherhood brings new wisdom and a competitive edge for McVay and the 3-4 Rams.