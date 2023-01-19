Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps beginning Thursday, as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect.

The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash.

“Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of items including food scraps, yard trimmings, manure, coffee grounds, flowers and more.

The program aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by making it easy to separate organic waste through a new curbside pickup program.

“Organic waste makes up a large portion of waste that goes to disposal in landfills,” officials explain. “When organic waste is buried in landfills it can decompose anaerobically (without oxygen) and generate methane gas, a potent greenhouse gas that has negative effects on our environment.”

Be aware though — anyone who fails to separate their green waste correctly could face some hefty fines. Beginning in 2024, those who contaminate their green waste with the wrong items could be slapped with fines of up to $500.

All L.A. Sanitation residents can also receive a free kitchen pail to store their food scraps for weekly collection if desired.

So what exactly can you place into your green bins?

Items that can be placed into bins:

Fruits, vegetables

Dairy, eggshells

Bread, cereal, grains, rice, pasta, beans

Meat, bone, fish, shells

Coffee grounds and filters

Food-soiled paper products including pizza boxes, napkins, coffee filters, more

Yard waste, flowers, and clean untreated wood

Items that cannot be placed into bins:

Plastics

Products labeled “biodegradable” or “compostable”

Glass

Produce stickers

Rubber bands

Twisty ties

Plastics, waxes, coatings, etc.

The free kitchen pails are not required to participate. You can simply place all organic waste into your regular green bin for recycling.

Some tips to prevent pests, odors, and messes inside the home:

Use a paper towel to line the kitchen pail

Sprinkle baking soda in the kitchen pail to reduce odors

Empty the kitchen pail into the green bin regularly and just before collection day

Wash the kitchen pail regularly. It’s dishwasher friendly

Wrap smellier items and store in the refrigerator or freezer until pickup day

Outside the home:

Put some yard trimmings in the green bin before and after adding any scraps

Place the green bin out for collection every week, even if it’s not full

Rinse the green bin as needed and sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of the bin