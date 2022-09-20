Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were investigating the death of a man in Carson early Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at around 6:20 a.m. where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are unclear and no further details were released.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or make anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.