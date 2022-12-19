The suspect, Brandon Manyo Dixon, in an undated photo provided by LAPD.

A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities.

The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.

Dixon was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at a bar in Venice Beach on July 30.

(West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Officials say Dixon and a friend got into a verbal argument with two tourists from the United Kingdom outside a heavily populated bar.

The argument got physical and that’s when Dixon allegedly chased after the tourists while firing at them with a handgun. Both victims were hit while running away and suffered serious wounds.

Dixon was identified as the suspect months later and the Los Angeles Police Department released security footage of the shooting.

LAPD investigators initially believed Dixon had fled to Memphis, Tennessee, but he fled the area before a warrant could be served for his arrest. Investigators were eventually able to track him to West Virginia where he was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Local authorities contacted him and took him into custody. Several firearms were obtained during the arrest.

He is currently being held in an area jail without bond.

It’s unclear if and when he will be transported to face charges in California. At the time of the shooting, police said the alleged gunman would likely face charges for attempted murder.