Dozens of Starbucks workers in Los Angeles walked off the job Friday, joining hundreds of their counterparts across the U.S. in an effort to unionize the coffee chain.

More than 1,000 baristas at 100 stores planned to walk out, according to Starbucks Workers United, the labor group leading the effort.

“We don’t want to be working two jobs. We want to have enough benefits. We want to have enough pay,” said Araseli Romero, a shift supervisor at Starbucks in Little Tokyo, where would-be customers encountered locked doors Friday

This is the second major strike in a month by Starbucks’ U.S. workers. On Nov. 17, workers at 110 Starbucks stores held a one-day walkout. That effort coincided with Starbucks’ annual Red Cup Day, when the company gives reusable cups to customers who order a holiday drink.

A Starbucks customer arrives only to find locked doors at the 138 S. Central Ave. location in Los Angeles. Dec. 16, 2022 (KTLA)

More than 264 of Starbucks’ 9,000 company-run U.S. stores have voted to unionize since late last year.

Starbucks and the union have begun contract talks in about 50 stores, but no agreements have been reached.

“They’re not bargaining in good faith,” Romero said.

Workers United noted that Starbucks recently closed the first store to unionize in Seattle, the company’s hometown. Starbucks has said the store was closed for safety reasons.

“It’s important for service workers…to be treated well and fairly and have decent paying work,” Mark Masaoka, a customer at the Little Tokyo Starbucks, told KTLA.

Starbucks issued a statement Friday, reading:

“It is unfortunate that Workers United continues to spread misleading claims while disrupting the Starbucks Experience that our partners and customers have come to love and expect. Despite these delay tactics, we remain focused on working together.”

So far, four Los Angeles-area Starbucks locations have been impacted by the strike.