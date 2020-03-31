Los Angeles’ stay-at-home order could last until May, LAPD chief says

The Strand walking path and the beach at Hermosa Beach, shown in this undated photo, are closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles’ strict stay-at-home order designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus could remain in place well into May, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said.

His statement underscores that residents should expect the social distancing rules to remain in place for weeks as coronavirus cases and deaths keep rising.

Both Los Angeles city and county officials have shut down all but essential businesses and told residents to stay inside except for shopping, medical appointments and short outdoor activities.

Most beaches, trails, recreation areas and other points of interest are closed, including trails in Griffith Park and Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles. The state has also ordered parking lots closed at dozens of state beaches and parks.

