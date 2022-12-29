California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has revoked the license of a West Hills sushi restaurant after the agency says it provided alcohol to an underaged employee who caused a fatal crash.

The crash occurred on Dec. 18, 2021, after the manager and a server at Kyoto Sushi provided alcohol to Jungwon “Hailey” Kang, who was 20 years old at the time, ABC said in a news release.

Authorities say Kang drove away from the restaurant and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 12-year-old and a 16-year-old.

Jung’s blood alcohol level was between .15 and .17 precent, double the legal limit of .08 for adults, authorities said.

“ABC sought disciplinary action against Kyoto Sushi’s alcoholic beverage license for furnishing alcohol to a minor and furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor causing great bodily injury or death,” the department said. “The licensee agreed to a revocation of the license following these accusations.”

Google indicates Kyoto Sushi is “permanently closed” and its website was down Thursday afternoon.

“It is critical for licensees to be vigilant about checking identifications to keep tragedies like this one from occurring,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata.

The criminal case against Kang is ongoing.