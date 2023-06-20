National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

When one thinks of mosquitos, swampy, humid southern states might come to mind first.

But according to Orkin, Los Angeles is actually the top “mosquito city” in the United States – for the third straight year.

The pest control company didn’t measure mosquitoes, but instead came up with the list based on cities where they performed the most mosquito control services between April 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023.

The rankings include residential and commercial mosquito services, Orkin said.

Los Angeles ranked #1, followed by Chicago, New York, Atlanta and Dallas/Ft. Worth.

San Francisco dropped eight spots to land at #16. Sacramento ranked #36, San Diego was #38, while Bakersfield and Fresno cracked the top 50 for the first time.

1. Los Angeles

2. Chicago

3. New York

4. Atlanta (+1)

5. Dallas/Ft. Worth (+1)

6. Washington, DC (-2)

7. Philadelphia (+3)

8. Detroit (-1)

9. Houston (+3)

10. Charlotte (+8)

11. Raleigh-Durham (+6)

12. Tampa (-1)

13. Miami (-4)

14. Orlando (+2)

15. Denver

16. San Francisco (-8)

17. Seattle (+3)

18. Cleveland, OH (-5)

19. Baltimore (-5)

20. Indianapolis (-1)

21. Minneapolis (+2)

22. Phoenix, AZ (+8)

23. Grand Rapids (+5)

24. Nashville (+1)

25. Norfolk, VA (+1) 1. Greenville, SC (-2)

2. Columbus, OH (-6)

3. Oklahoma City (New to list)

4. St. Louis (-7)

5. Richmond (-1)

6. Memphis (+15)

7. Milwaukee (+6)

8. Boston (+1)

9. Kansas City, KS & MO (-2)

10. Flint (+7)

11. Sacramento (+1)

12. Pittsburgh (-6)

13. San Diego (-5)

14. San Antonio (-4)

15. Tulsa (+5)

16. New Orleans (-1)

17. Cincinnati (-15)

18. Knoxville (-4)

19. Myrtle Beach (+4)

20. West Palm Beach (-9)

21. Austin (New To list)

22. Greensboro, NC (-3)

23. Spokane (New to List)

24. Bakersfield, CA (New to list)

25. Fresno (New to list)

Top 50 Mosquito Cities of 2023 (Orkin)

More than 200 types of mosquitoes live in the continental U.S. and its territories and typically become active when temperatures are above 68 degrees, Orkin explained.

“Mosquitoes are attracted to water sources that can be either clean and fresh or polluted, stagnant or running, in sunny or shaded locations, large or small, and in either cool or hot environments,” said Frank Meek, an Orkin entomologist.

Health officials say this mosquito season could be the worst in years thanks to the recent rains that soaked Southern California.