Los Angeles Times reporter released after being detained by LAPD while covering Echo Park protest

Police point pepper balls guns toward activists and supporters of residents of a homeless encampment at Echo Park Lake in Los Angeles late on March 24, 2021, ahead of a clean-up of the encampment. (RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times reporter James Queally was briefly detained by the Los Angeles Police Department as he was covering a protest in Echo Park on Thursday evening, according to video of his detention posted on social media.

Queally was reporting on the protest for The Times when he was detained. Protesters were also detained by police, who had issued a dispersal order for the area.

After inquiries by Times editors and its attorney, Queally was released. It was not immediately clear why he was detained, but police had issued a statement a short time earlier saying reporters were subject to dispersal orders in the area.

Capt. Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesman, said he was sending a communications supervisor to the scene to speak with commanders there.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

. @JamesQueallyLAT tweeted this just before our editors began to receive reports that he had been detained. https://t.co/rxW762IHNv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) March 26, 2021