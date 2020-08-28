Los Angeles to file criminal charges against party houses violating pandemic rules

People party at a mansion in Beverly Crest before police responded to a shooting there on Aug. 4, 2020. (KTLA)

Los Angeles plans to file criminal charges over recent parties in the Hollywood Hills that were held despite a city ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

City Attorney Mike Feuer plans to announce a crackdown Friday morning against so-called party houses, including one reportedly rented by TikTok celebrities Bryce Hall and Blake Gray.

Mayor Eric Garcetti last week authorized the city to shut off water and power to the home after they repeatedly held large and raucous parties in violation of public health orders aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.