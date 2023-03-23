Los Angeles Unified School District employees will conclude a three-day strike on Thursday and return to work on Friday, despite a contract standstill with no agreements reached.

As LAUSD schools remain closed Thursday, workers continued rallying, demanding higher wages and better working conditions,

School is scheduled to resume on Friday, but the possibility of another strike looms as labor talks came to a standstill and no agreements had been reached.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is actively involved in the negotiations between the district and the Service Employees International Union, Local 99, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, and other support staff.

Rallies were held across Los Angeles on Thursday, including a large gathering at the L.A. Historic State Park.

Around 60,000 Los Angeles Unified School District employees on strike, calling for higher wages and better working conditions on March 23, 2023. (KTLA)

Around 60,000 employees continued to strike, calling for a 30% wage increase and better working conditions. In response, LAUSD has promised a 23% wage increase over the next five years.

While the walkout is led by SEIU, United Teachers of Los Angeles, the union representing 34,000 LAUSD educators, is standing in solidarity with picketers. Union members said they were protesting the district’s alleged unfair labor practices and wages.

As the second-largest school district in the nation, around 400,000 LAUSD students were without classes over the past three days.

“We have a lot of our coworkers who have two to three jobs, so when they come to school, we want them to be fresh, we want them to be filled with energy,” said Mirna Hernandez, a special education assistant. “When they have slept enough hours to come and serve our students, that’s what we need. Two to three jobs is just too much.”

Although district employees are set to return to work on Friday, ralliers say the possibility of another strike is not off the table.

“We’ll be back with our students,” said Hernandez. “We miss them so much, but at the same time, we’re ready and our students should know. I made sure they knew that we’re not abandoning them. I told them, ‘I’ll be back and if I don’t get what you deserve and what you need, then we’re going to return back [to striking.]’”

District officials released a statement on Thursday saying in part,” We continue to do everything possible to reach an agreement that honors the hard work of our employees, corrects historic inequities, maintains the financial stability of the District and brings students back to the classroom. We are hopeful these talks continue and look forward to updating our school community on a resolution.”

Union employees tell KTLA they’re going back to the drawing board. A meeting is scheduled for Monday to decide what the next steps will be moving forward.