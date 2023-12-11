The Los Angeles Zoo on Monday shared the news that a male ocelot kitten was born at the park earlier this year.

Maya, the kitten’s mother, gave birth to the still-unnamed kitten on Sept. 12, according to a news release.

An ocelot kitten is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles Zoo.

“Weighing just 19 ounces at birth, the male ocelot kitten has been living behind the scenes where he will remain until he’s fully vaccinated and animal care staff feel confident he can safely move to his outdoor habitat,” officials stated in the release.

Keepers are closely monitoring the kitten, who they say has already surpassed multiple milestones.

“His eyes opened after nine days and his teeth began to erupt after 20 days. At first he was toddling around on unsteady legs, but he’s become stronger and more agile every day. He has a big personality now, and he’s brave and curious,” animal keeper Stephanie Zielinski said.

Ocelots are larger than an average household cat but smaller than a bobcat. Mostly solitary, ocelots often rest in trees or brush during the day, officials said.

In the coming days, guests will be able to visit Maya and her kitten in their habitat, according to the zoo.