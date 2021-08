A multi-car crash on Sunday in Los Feliz injured three people, two of them critically, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred at about 8:11 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Vermont Avenue.

Early reports indicate that a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were taken to a hospital in critical condition, and a third person whose gender is not known suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

LAFD Alert- Los Feliz Physical Rescue 1874 N Vermont Av MAP: https://t.co/TgLBQvERcb FS35; DETAILS: https://t.co/BOEfEK0dW6 — LAFD (@LAFD) August 23, 2021