‘My business is my life’: Los Feliz flower shop burglarized twice in 1 month

Mia Choi says her Los Feliz flower shop has been burglarized twice this month, the most recent being on Thursday morning.

“When I got the call, I cannot believe it,” she said. “People spread salt on my wound before it healed.”

Her shop, Floral Art By Mia, is located near Vermont and Melbourne avenues. Just three weeks ago, a man was caught on camera stealing laptops inside the store, and on Thursday, a thief stole cash after breaking the glass to get inside overnight.

“Someday I want to be on the TV with good news,” she said. “Nothing like this, horrible.”

Choi has owned the outdoor flower stand for several years but opened the indoor portion in April.

“She’s a hard worker. She’s open seven days a week,” said neighbor Alexandra Kiumoundouros, who has lived in the neighborhood since the 1990s. “She knows my dog’s name. She’s a staple of the neighborhood.”

Choi says police told her several other businesses nearby were also robbed. Several of them had boarded up windows Thursday evening.

“Los Feliz is such a warm and community-driven neighborhood, and it just makes me sad that this is happening to small businesses that are being hit the hardest with the pandemic,” Kiumoundouros said.

Choi, like many other small business owners, says she’s been struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My business is my life,” Choi said. “What I want is just to work hard to make my dreams come true.”