Los Feliz home where Manson followers murdered LaBianca family sells for $1.88M

Call it a hot real estate market. Call it morbid curiosity. Whatever it is, the house where Charles Manson’s followers killed Leno and Rosemary LaBianca in 1969 just sold for $1.875 million.

It’s the second time the infamous estate has traded hands in three years. In 2019 it was scooped up by Zak Bagans, host of the paranormal reality show “Ghost Adventures,” who planned to film a project there but later called it off out of respect for the LaBianca family.

Bagans put it on the market for $2.2 million in October and trimmed the price to $2 million before finding a buyer in June who, according to listing agent Arto Poladian, plans to make some updates to the 99-year-old abode.

On Aug. 10, 1969, a day after murdering actress Sharon Tate and four others in Benedict Canyon, Manson’s followers snuck into the home of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, killing them both.

