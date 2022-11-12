Lost dog rescued by Malibu Search and Rescue crews on Nov. 11, 2022. (Malibu Search and Rescue)

One furry friend made it home safely thanks to the swift actions of search and rescue crews in Malibu.

Crews received reports of a large dog who had been missing for a week on Friday night, according to Malibu Search and Rescue.

The dog’s family was concerned the lost canine wouldn’t survive for another night.

Rescue crews were dispatched immediately and were able to track down the lost canine 200 feet off the side of a canyon in Malibu. The dog was found injured and weak, crews said.

Photos from the scene show the dog was safely extricated out of the canyon with a harness.

Although the dog was found in a weakened state, it remained in good spirits and is now happily reunited with its family at home.