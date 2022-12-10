A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Diamond Bar Friday night matched five correct numbers, resulting in a ticket worth more than $1.5 million.

The ticket, sold at a Circle K on North Diamond Bar Boulevard, matched all five winning numbers of 61-19-8-53-69, missing only the Mega number of 19, the California Lottery announced Saturday. That ticket is worth $1,561,712.

The Circle K that sold the ticket will receive a bonus of $7,500 for selling a winning ticket.

The identity of the person who bought the ticket won’t be known until they come forward to claim their prize.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to about $400 million. The next drawing is Tuesday.