Louis Vuitton, Saks windows smashed with sledgehammer in Beverly Hills attempted burglaries

The storefront windows of the Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue stores in Beverly Hills were smashed during attempted burglaries overnight Sunday.

The attempted burglaries in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive and the 9600 block of Wilshire Boulevard were reported around 12:30 a.m., according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

“Multiple suspects traveling in several vehicles descended on the locations and used a sledgehammer to try to break through front windows,” Beverly Hills police Sgt. Anthony Adams told KTLA.

The burglars did not get into the stores, and nothing was taken, according to the Police Department.

Video obtained by KTLA showed the Louis Vuitton storefront was shattered, but not broken into.

Police, supported by armed private security, have increased patrols in the area, the sergeant said.

The attempted burglaries in Beverly Hills came just one day after about 80 people ransacked a Nordstrom in the San Francisco Bay Area. Police called it a “clearly a planned event.”

That incident came after Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Yves Saint Laurent, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana in San Francisco’s Union Square were all targeted Friday night by a large group of people who smashed windows and stole merchandise, police said.

Adams said he didn’t know if the Bay Area incidents were related to what happened in Beverly Hills.

No arrests have been reported in the Beverly Hills attempted burglaries, and no description of the suspects was available.

The Beverly Hills Police Department is still investigating the incident.