Following recent instances of antisemitism in Los Angeles and across the political landscape, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles has decided to battle hateful messaging head on with a new citywide billboard campaign.

The message, organizers said, will not focus on discrediting antisemites or fighting over their claims, rather it will be a message that focuses on “love.”

Located on billboards across the city, the Jewish Federation posted messages inspired by ancient Jewish texts.

“A little bit of light dispels a lot of darkness” and “Be slow to anger and abounding in kindness,” are among the messages.

A billboard with positive messages from Jewish text is seen in Los Angeles in December 2022 (Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles)

The decision to put up the banners was made to coincide with Hanukkah and as a response to rising antisemitic sentiment. The city of Los Angeles has seen multiple antisemitic banners hung from local freeways and hateful pamphlets left behind and handed out in areas across the region.

A recent Hate Crime Report in Los Angeles County found that the Jewish community was targeted in 74% of cases involving religious discrimination.

An additional study by the organization found that three-quarters of Jews polled said they were concerned about antisemitism locally and around the globe, with one in five respondents saying they’ve personally experienced discrimination in the last year.

“The constant antisemitism that Jews here in Los Angeles and around the country and world are seeing has had a devastating impact on our community,” said Rob Goldenberg, chief creative officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles.

Goldenberg said the decision to spread a positive message was made to counteract high-profile messages of hate recently seen in the area.

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, using ancient Jewish values and teachings, seeks to engage our community with messages of love—to counter the hate by spreading love to not only Jews in Los Angeles, but to all who have experienced hate and intolerance. For there is so much more that unites us all, than divides us,” Goldenberg added.

The organization partnered on the billboard project with Outfront Media.

Bryan Canley, general manager of Outfront’s Los Angeles office, said the company was honored to partner with the Jewish Federation in their mission to spread a positive message.

Billboards can be seen at the following locations.

La Brea Ave. and 23rd St., Los Angeles 90016

Pico Blvd. and Hauser Blvd., Los Angeles 90019

Ventura Blvd. and De Soto Ave., Woodland Hills 91364

Ventura Blvd. and Otis Ave., Tarzana 91356

Venice Blvd. and Lincoln Blvd., Venice 90291

Venice Blvd. and Jasmine Ave., Palms 90034

Sepulveda Blvd. and Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles 90025

Burbank Blvd. and Van Nuys Blvd., Van Nuys 91401

Ventura Blvd. and Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills 91364

Pico Blvd. and Robertson Blvd., Los Angeles 90035

“As hate and antisemitism spread, now so will love,” the organization wrote.