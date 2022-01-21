Loved ones, advocates rally against illicit drug sales on Snapchat

Demonstrators met in Santa Monica Friday to rally against the sale of illicit drugs on Snapchat.

The loved ones and advocates marched to Snapchat’s headquarters to demand tougher restrictions on the popular social media app following fatal overdoses from powerful opioid fentanyl.

Snapchat recently announced efforts to enhance safety on the platform, but Amy Neville, who lost her son to fentanyl poisoning, said more needs to be done.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News at 12 p.m. on Jan. 21, 2022.

