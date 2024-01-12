As NFL quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the Houston Texans to the playoffs on Saturday, friends and family of the Southern California native are cheering on the hometown hero.

The Texans will face off against the Cleveland Browns, marking the first time in four years the Texans have made it to the playoffs.

The 22-year-old rookie quarterback will be cheered on by his loved ones back home in the Inland Empire.

“It’s mind-blowing,” said Bill Burke, Stroud’s former varsity high school basketball coach. “We are so proud of the person that he’s become.”

Stroud attended Rancho Cucamonga High School, where he graduated in 2020.

“He loves the I.E.,” said Kimberly Stroud, C.J.’s mother. “These are his stomping grounds and he still loves the people here.”

CJ Stroud as a star football player at Rancho Cucamonga High School in California. (Stroud Family)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud warms up before an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs off the field after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

CJ Stroud and his family in a personal photo.

From left: Mark Verti, CJ Stroud’s former football coach; Kimberly Stroud, CJ’s mother; and Bill Burke, CJ’s former varsity basketball coach. (KTLA)

CJ Stroud (second from left) and loved ones at an event for the CJ Stroud Foundation. (Stroud Family)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) looks downfield during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) shakes hands with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) after an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CJ Stroud as a star football player at Rancho Cucamonga High School in California. (Stroud Family)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Rancho Cucamonga High School football field. (KTLA)

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles from pressure during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

A banner honoring C.J. is displayed at the high school where he excelled on the football field for four years before attending Ohio State University.

“When he first got here, they put him on the freshman team and I said, ‘That’s not going to last long,’” recalled Kimberly. “I think it lasted one week of practice.”

During his first two years on the high school team, Kimberly said C.J. was a backup quarterback who worked hard to move up the roster.

“I would say to this very day, he’s a better teammate for it,” Kimberly said. “He’s a better person for it.”

“He didn’t have that big 7-on-7 coach or a QB coach guy that he paid money for,” said Mark Verti, Stroud’s former football coach. “He did it the old-school way. Worked hard — the right way to do things.”

In November 2023, Stroud shattered the record for passing yards thrown by a rookie in a single game.

According to NFL data, he threw for a total of 470 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, surpassing Andrew Luck’s rookie record in 2012.

“It’s not a surprise, but back when he was a freshman or sophomore, was I going to say he would break NFL records as a freshman?” asked Verti in disbelief. “Probably not. You just can’t picture that.”

Last weekend’s win against the Indianapolis Colts allowed the Houston Texans to clinch a spot in the AFC Playoffs, marking a pivotal moment in Stroud’s career.

The proud son gave the game-winning football to this mother.

“I love my mom to death,” Stroud said. “She’s so supportive of me. She’s been with me through thick and thin.”

Kimberly proudly showed the football to KTLA, where her son signed the ball with a message saying, “Love you, Momma.”

“When I got [the ball], I just cried,” Kimberly said.

The coaches, teachers and loved ones who saw him grow up said they will always support the hometown hero wherever he goes, even if that means changing their team allegiances.

“I was not a huge Texans fan before, but I have now become a huge Texans fan,” said Burke.

Coach Verti agreed saying although he wasn’t a fan of the Texans before the April draft, he now wholeheartedly supports the team.

“Whatever C.J.’s team is, that’s my favorite team,” Kimberly said.

The quarterback has created The C.J. Stroud Foundation based in Fontana which is dedicated to helping low-income families and youth. The foundation also offers free youth camp programs for aspiring athletes.