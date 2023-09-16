A family is grieving after a 7-year-old Southern California boy was struck and killed by a truck as he arrived for football practice.

Jayce Board was helping his mother set up for a cheerleading fundraiser on Thursday before heading to football practice at Colton High School in San Bernardino County.

When he exited his car and began crossing the street towards the high school, another vehicle came around and struck the boy in the road. He remained hospitalized for two days before he died on Saturday morning.

Community members, teammates and loved ones gathered outside Colton High School for a vigil on Saturday night to remember the young boy whose life was taken too soon.

Board was a member of the Colton Yellowjackets Youth Football League and those who knew him said he loved playing the sport.

Jayce Board seen in a family photo.

Community members and loved ones gathered for a vigil at Colton High School on Sept. 16, 2023. (KTLA)

“It’s just hard to deal with,” said Sonia Ramos, a family friend. “I’ve known the family for a long time. I’ve seen him grow up. It’s just heartbreaking to know that this little 7-year-old boy got hurt just going to practice.”

The family said police ruled the crash as an accident. The driver responsible may also be a parent of one of the boy’s teammates, although that detail hasn’t been confirmed, the family said.

“We want the family to know that we know what they’re feeling and our hearts are with them,” said Nikki Villalobos, a vigil attendee. “Having lost our daughter, we know what it’s like to not have one of your babies with you, so we want them to know that our hearts are there, however we can support them during this time.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help the Board family with funeral expenses.